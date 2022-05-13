Milwaukee police investigate shootings; 2 in less than an hour

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of non-fatal shootings that happened within an hour of each other on Friday afternoon, May 13.

Around 12:30 p.m., Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 91st and Marion on the city's northwest side. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man suffered gunshot injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

About 45 minutes later, gunfire rang out near 22nd and Keefe. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man suffered gunshot injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

In each of these shootings, investigators are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.