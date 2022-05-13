Reported shooting near Deer District after game, Bucks employee says

Someone who works for the Milwaukee Bucks advised FOX6 News of a reported shooting in the area of the Deer District following Friday's game.

FOX6 News at the scene saw police and paramedic personnel near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Highland. Milwaukee police are at the scene.

"We walked out of the Punch Bowl (Social) and everybody started running," said Brittany Bergstrom. "There was a stampede, people running over the shrubs, hats shoes on the ground, drinks spilled everywhere."

While there is security for the Deer District, which had a capacity limit set, people reportedly ran over gates to get in once capacity was reached. Presumably, none of those people went through metal detectors.

As the fourth quarter of the game wound down, people began to swarm the exits that had opened. A number of fights were broken up before the reported shooting would have happened as the game ended.

The VIP section of the Deer District was being "guarded" by the Bucks' Grand Dancers – one member telling FOX6 that people were trying to cut through the security gate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.