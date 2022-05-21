Milwaukee police: Friday shootings injure 3
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, May 20 was called to investigated at least four separate shooting incidents.
Three Milwaukee men were injured and taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
61st and Morgan
Police said someone in a vehicle fired several shots into an unoccupied parked vehicle. No one was injured. Nearby Hamilton High was placed on a brief lockdown before getting the all-clear from police, a spokesperson for MPS said.
13th and Windlake
A 32-year-old Milwaukee was wounded when a suspect fired shots toward his vehicle shortly before 2 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
84th and Villard
Around 4:30 p.m., a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
23rd and Pierce
A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot shortly after 7:30 p.m.
MPD investigates
Advertisement
In all three incident, police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.