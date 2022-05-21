Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings injure 3

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee police line do not cross article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, May 20 was called to investigated at least four separate shooting incidents.

Three Milwaukee men were injured and taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

61st and Morgan

Police said someone in a vehicle fired several shots into an unoccupied parked vehicle. No one was injured. Nearby Hamilton High was placed on a brief lockdown before getting the all-clear from police, a spokesperson for MPS said.

13th and Windlake

A 32-year-old Milwaukee was wounded when a suspect fired shots toward his vehicle shortly before 2 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

84th and Villard

Around 4:30 p.m., a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

23rd and Pierce

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot shortly after 7:30 p.m. 

MPD investigates

In all three incident, police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.