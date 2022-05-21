Milwaukee police: Friday shootings injure 3

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, May 20 was called to investigated at least four separate shooting incidents.

Three Milwaukee men were injured and taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police said someone in a vehicle fired several shots into an unoccupied parked vehicle. No one was injured. Nearby Hamilton High was placed on a brief lockdown before getting the all-clear from police, a spokesperson for MPS said.

A 32-year-old Milwaukee was wounded when a suspect fired shots toward his vehicle shortly before 2 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

84th and Villard

Around 4:30 p.m., a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

23rd and Pierce

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot shortly after 7:30 p.m.

MPD investigates

In all three incident, police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.