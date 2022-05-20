13th and Windlake shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

article

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Windlake Avenue on the city's south side on Friday afternoon, May 20.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 2 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.