13th and Windlake shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Windlake Avenue on the city's south side on Friday afternoon, May 20.
Police were called to the scene shortly before 2 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police are seeking an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.