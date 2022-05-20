Shots fired into car near Hamilton High; school locked down briefly
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened around 12:20 p.m. near 61st and Morgan on the city's southwest side.
An occupant of a vehicle fired several shots into an unoccupied parked vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Nearby Hamilton High was placed on a brief lockdown before getting the all-clear from police, a spokesperson for MPS said.
Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
Advertisement