Milwaukee shootings Friday; 2 people wounded including teenager
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings on Friday, Dec. 22, that left two people injured, including a 17-year-old.
19th and Vienna
Around 1:33 p.m., police say a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to survive.
Appleton and Keefe
A 34-year-old was shot around 6:45 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police scene near Appleton and Keefe
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.