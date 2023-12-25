Milwaukee shootings Friday; 2 people wounded including teenager

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings on Friday, Dec. 22, that left two people injured, including a 17-year-old.

19th and Vienna

Around 1:33 p.m., police say a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to survive.

Appleton and Keefe

A 34-year-old was shot around 6:45 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police scene near Appleton and Keefe

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.