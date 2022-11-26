Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings.
Three Milwaukee men were wounded.
Grant and Forest Home
Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
76th and Florist
Police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded just before 7:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.
5th and MLK
A 35-year-old man was shot and wounded around 9:30 p.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.
MPD investigates
Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible for each of these shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.