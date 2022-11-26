Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings.

Three Milwaukee men were wounded.

Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded just before 7:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

5th and MLK

A 35-year-old man was shot and wounded around 9:30 p.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

MPD investigates

Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible for each of these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.