Milwaukee shooting near Grant and Forest Home; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Grant and Forest Home that landed a 23-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25.
Police said the shooting happened at 1 a.m.
Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.
Grant and Forest Home, Milwaukee
Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter in this incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.