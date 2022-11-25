Expand / Collapse search

76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shooting scene near 76th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.


 