76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



