East side shooting, Milwaukee teen killed; police arrest 2 men

Milwaukee police arrested two men in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy on the city's east side Monday night, July 3.

The shooting happened near North and Farwell around 11 p.m. that night. Two 18-year-old men were arrested on July 4, police told FOX6 News Thursday.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Willie Moore. Police believe the shooting happened during an argument.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Video obtained by FOX6 News shows dozens running in fear as shots rang out in the crowded area. The Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks wrapped up about an hour earlier, and people were out celebrating the holiday.

"It’s kind of just terrifying seeing everybody running from that and the horror that happened," said Zach Yergens.

Fatal shooting near Farwell and North, Milwaukee

"Being that young and getting into an argument and getting killed over it is not great, obviously," said Elizabeth Martin, who works on North Avenue.

With the number of people in the area Monday night, witnesses said it could've been even worse.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"You’re seeing it more in these highly dense areas where there are a lot people and could be a lot of casualties," said Barrow. "It’s scary."

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.