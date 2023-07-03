Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks a family tradition for many

They come to Veterans Park for the Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks but stay for so much more. This show has helped create so many traditions, and they all center around being together, whether a family reunion or just a day in the park with friends.

Long before the bangs and booms fill empty skies, fireworks bring friends and families together each year, filling Veterans Park hours before the show.

Keon Lacefield

"The atmosphere, the people," said Keon Lacefield. "Everyone is just cool around here. You know, it's just good times around here. It's just -- you can't beat it."

Every group has its own game plan.

For the Martinez family on Monday, it started with food; an appetizer before the main course.

"The fireworks are really, really good," said Dana Martinez. "They feel magical. Yeah, it's fun. It's a such good time here. It's chill."

Carol Wehr

Staked out early in bag chairs, Carol Wehr and her husband rekindled an old family tradition Monday.

"This is the biggest show in town, so that's why," said Wehr. "I don't know how much longer we'll be able to come down."

For Dave Bartos, Monday marked 43 years since he first came to the lakefront fireworks and fell in love with volleyball during a game with strangers.

Dave Bartos

"I started playing, and I was hooked immediately and built my own net, and from then on, we've come down here every single year," said Bartos.

"The celebration. That's what it's all about," said Bartos. "It's one of my favorite days of the year."