Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen shot after argument, Farwell and North

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot near Farwell and North Avenue in Milwaukee late Monday, July 3.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 11 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, however it appears to be the result of an argument.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Fatal shooting near Farwell and North, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips