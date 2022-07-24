Milwaukee shooting: Man injured on north side

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Teutonia and Locust on the city's north side Sunday morning.

Police say a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the arm and drove himself to a nearby fire station to get help. He was transported to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Officials said the vehicle had bullet holes.

