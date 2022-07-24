Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting: Man injured on north side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Teutonia and Locust on the city's north side Sunday morning. 

Police say a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the arm and drove himself to a nearby fire station to get help. He was transported to the hospital where he is expected to survive. 

Officials said the vehicle had bullet holes.

FOX6 is working to bring you more information. Check back for updates.

This is a developing story. 