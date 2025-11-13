The Brief MPD said they caught someone operating a property like an illegal nightclub. A shooting near that property left one person dead and two others wounded. On Thursday, a judge evicted a man from that property near Fond du Lac and Hoyt.



Milwaukee police said they caught someone operating a property like an illegal nightclub, and a shooting later happened nearby. Now, a judge is evicting a man with a court order to keep him out of that property.

The backstory:

The shooting near Fond du Lac and Hoyt, just south of Capitol Drive, happened on Nov. 1. Jarvis Phillips-Willis, 19, died. Two other teens were shot but survived their injuries.

A search warrant said a victim told police they were at a party in the area before the shooting. That same night, just two blocks away, police were called to a property they'd frequented this year.

Eviction hearing

What they're saying:

Jonathan Springfield-Burnett continues to deny any involvement in the shooting, but it may have been the last straw that brought him to court.

"We weren’t associated with it whatsoever," he said. "We’re on the 4600 block, and that shooting happened on the 4800 block, which is two blocks away.

Public records show police were called to the property 30 times just this year. At an eviction hearing on Thursday, officers discussed at least three citations for illegal parties with booze, music and hookah.

"He basically admitted to hosting another illegal party. He admitted to advertising it," said Milwaukee Police Officer Daryal Goss.

"This guy is a hazard to the public safety," said Michael Maistelman, an attorney who represents the property owner that has been repeatedly trying to get Springfield-Burnett removed. "The police have asked us to board it up in the past, which we did – he broke down that. We’ve changed locks. He broke in, he got a locksmith."

Maistelman said the Milwaukee man owes more than $76,000 in rent payments and explained in court that Springfield-Burnett signed a lease in 2023, knowing he needed permits and licenses to operate a restaurant – but never got them.

"Why should we trust this guy? How many times does he need to be cited for violations before he learns his lesson?" said Maistelman.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Springfield-Burnett out of the building – trying to keep him away for good. The judge also ordered Springfield-Burnett to pay back the $76,000 in past-due rent.

Also in court, the officer said the Milwaukee Police Department is still trying to figure out whether the three people shot were at that building prior to the incident.