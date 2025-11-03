Milwaukee shooting near Fond du Lac and Hoyt; family remembers victim

The Brief A 19-year-old man, Jarvis Willis, was fatally shot on Milwaukee's north side near Fond du Lac and Hoyt, with two other teenagers wounded but surviving. Family and a former coach described Willis as working to turn his life around and called for an end to gun violence. The shooting occurred near a building that some neighbors cited as a problem area, though the owner and occupant denied involvement.



A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Milwaukee's north side Saturday night, Nov. 1. Police say the crime happened near Fond du Lac and Hoyt.

Fatal shooting investigation

What we know:

Tara Rice and Valarie Willis said 19-year-old Jarvis Willis was on a path to turn his life around. That has now been cut short after a shooting near Fond du Lac and Hoyt Place.

Jarvis Willis

Two other teenagers were shot but survived their injuries.

What they're saying:

"He wanted to make a change for himself," said Tara Rice, Jarvis' aunt. "We’re victims too. When he dies, we die with him. We just lost our mom, he just lost his grandmother. We just want answers, we want to know what happened to him."

"You got kids shooting up parties, shooting up high school football games, things of that nature, it just has to stop," said Dr. Reginald Holton, a coach and teacher.

Dr. Holton was Jarvis' basketball coach. He said he has seen too many students he has taught and athletes that he has coached suffer from gun violence.

"We need to make some noise because we can’t let another Jarvis situation happen. We can’t let another situation happen, to where not only him getting killed, but two other young men got shot," Holton said.

Dr. Reginald Holton

Problem area?

Dig deeper:

On Sunday night, a balloon release was held in Jarvis' honor outside a building that family and friends told FOX6 News has been a site for problems in the area.

"This building is the issue," said Timothy Scott, neighbor and Willis family friend. "This could’ve been prevented, this didn’t have to happen."

Scott said his neighbors have contacted police numerous times for disturbances in the area – and he has seen more police patrolling.

"Teenagers are dying in our community because they are out here at this time of night," Scott said.

What's next:

FOX6 News reached out to the building owner and business that occupies the space. Both said the shooting had nothing to do with the building.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with this case.