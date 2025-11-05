Milwaukee shooting: Problem tenant causing trouble, attorney says

The Brief One person was killed, two others wounded, in a Milwaukee shooting on Saturday. Records show MPD responded to the property 30 times this year. An attorney for the property owner pointed to issues with a tenant.



Public records reveal a Milwaukee party property was at the heart of a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday. Now, there's a push to do something about it.

Calls to police

The backstory:

Three people were shot near Fond du Lac and Hoyt, just south of Capitol Drive, on Nov. 1. Two victims were wounded and survived, while 19-year-old Jarvis Willis died.

Family members said Willis was at a party near a property where police had been called in the past. At the time, neighbors told FOX6 News they had called police several times for problems at that site.

Jarvis Willis

"This building is the issue. This could’ve been prevented, this didn’t have to happen," said neighbor Timothy Scott.

By the numbers:

FOX6 News dug through police records, which show MPD responded to the property 30 times this year.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been started for Willis.

Tenant trouble?

What they're saying:

The property owner's attorney blames a tenant, and said they've tried just about everything. Now, they're asking for help.

"Given that it was a homicide, MPD is all over this now," said Attorney Michael Maistelman.

Property at Fond du Lac and Ridge, just southeast of Hoyt

Maistelman said the landlord has been trying to evict a tenant for months, saying that person does not have a valid lease, occupancy permit or authority to conduct any activities there.

"Had his operation, his illegal operation and occupancy, not been going on, the triple shooting would not have occurred, and this 19-year-old kid would not be dead right now," Maistelman said. "He had hundreds of people in there partying."

Maistelman said the tenant had previously left the property – even handed in keys – but that wasn't the end.

"We boarded up the property numerous times, breaks in. He changes the locks. There’s only so much we can do, and then he waves the lease," he said.

What's next:

Next, the landlord is taking the tenant to court for another eviction hearing on Friday. Police said they do not have anyone in custody.