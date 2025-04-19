The Brief A Milwaukee man was shot and killed near Hopkins and Hampton on Thursday. Family said the father of seven died on the job "protecting what he loved." They hope his death will make others think twice about violence.



A vigil was held Saturday for a Milwaukee man who was shot and killed earlier this week. Family said he died on the job "protecting what he loved."

What they're saying:

Loved ones of 37-year-old Maurice Williams – a father of seven – gathered outside his workplace to send him off. It's the same place they say he took his last breath.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"He was just about to become a first-time granddad," said Pauline Harrington, Williams' sister. "It's hard. I never lost a sibling."

Milwaukee police said Williams was killed just after 11 p.m. on Thursday night. It happened near the club Gold Diggers on Hopkins Street just south of Hampton Avenue. Police said another 37-year-old was shot and died at the hospital, while a 34-year-old was shot and wounded.

Gold Diggers club on Hopkins Street

"My son died doing what he loved, and he died protecting what he loved. He loved this place called Gold Diggers," said Yvette Wright, Williams' mother. "Just know, whoever he loved, he loved them with all his heart."

Family said Williams, who was also known as "Big Hurk," worked security at the club's door. He was also a coach and advocate for the CLE Panthers youth football team.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"He was a big guy, so he had all the big linemen, full of energy, keeping the kids motivated," said Carvell Brooks, Williams' brother.

What you can do:

In addition to highlighting who he was, advocates spoke on the issue that ended Williams' life. They hope his death will make others think twice about violence.

Vigil for Maurice Williams

"It is time for us to come together and stop all this killing," said Malcolm Hunt.

"Put them guns, down. All this commotion is not worth it," Harrington said.

The family set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.