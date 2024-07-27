Milwaukee youth football team car wash fundraiser gets kids involved

article

A Milwaukee youth football team rolled up their sleeves on Saturday to raise money for travel, equipment and other expenses.

The CLE Panthers, a local Pop Warner team, washed dozens of cars near 76th and Mill. In addition to raising money, it gave the boys a chance to help their community.

"It just gives the community a chance to kind of get involved, and it gives our kids a chance to get involved with the community," said Derricka Wesley, the team's CEO.

CLE Panthers youth football car wash fundraiser

Wesley said the money raised Saturday will help pay for "pretty much everything" the team does. It also helps build character for the boys who came out.

The CLE Panthers has teams for players ages 7 through 13 on Milwaukee's northwest side.