Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 93rd and Brown Deer; 1 injured

article

The Brief A 24-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 17. It happened around 3 p.m. near 93rd and Brown Deer. Police said it appears to be argument-related.



One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 17.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 3 p.m. near 93rd and Brown Deer. A 24-year-old victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, but police said it appears to be argument-related. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

Related article

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.