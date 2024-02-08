Milwaukee shooting, Hopkins and Fairmount; 1 injured

article

A 23-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near Hopkins and Fairmount.

The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.