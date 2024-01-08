Milwaukee shooting, 9th and State; shooter sought after argument

article

Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter who wounded a 24-year-old near 9th and State on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. and was prompted by an argument.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.