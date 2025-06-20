2023 Milwaukee shooting, teen sentenced to 5 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee man convicted in connection with a 2023 shooting has been sentenced to prison.

Sentenced to prison

In Court:

Court records show 19-year-old Jermaine Parish pleaded guilty to two gun felonies, and a misdemeanor was dismissed in a plea deal with prosecutors. He was initially charged with attempted homicide in the case.

Parish was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in prison and four years of extended supervision with credit for nearly two years' time served.

76th and Silver Spring shooting

The backstory:

Milwaukee police were called to a gas station shooting near 76th and Silver Spring early on July 3, 2023. Court filings said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital. Detectives recovered eight bullet casings at the scene and noted numerous bullet strikes to the victim's vehicle.

The complaint said the gas station attendants allowed investigators to watch surveillance video, which showed four "young males all armed with firearms" arrive.

Prosecutors said those four people waited in the parking lot and, when the victim exited the gas station convenience store, approached him. Two suspects were seen "shooting repeatedly" at the victim before all four got back into their car and drove away. The car was later found "completely engulfed in flames."

Parish, who was 17 years old at the time, was identified as one of those four people. He was arrested days later after he was shot and wounded near 22nd and Vliet.