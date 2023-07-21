Milwaukee shooting, teen arrested after getting shot 9 days later

article

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy is accused of shooting and wounding a person at a gas station at 76th and Silver Spring on Monday, July 3.

Ironically, he was arrested after being shot himself in a separate incident nine days later.

The accused is Jermaine Parish – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent

Disorderly conduct

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were called to a gas station near 76th and Silver Spring early on Monday, July 3 for a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene around 1 a.m., they found a man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives recovered eight 9mm casings and spotted numerous bullet strikes to the victim's vehicle.

76th and Silver Spring shooting

The complaint said the gas station attendants allowed investigators access to surveillance video which showed the interior and exterior of the gas station. The video "depicted the suspected shooters, four young males all armed with firearms, arriving at the gas station."

Those four, per the complaint, waited in the parking lot within view of the pumps – and began to watch in the direction of the door to the gas station. When the victim exited the gas station, the complaint states all four suspects approached him. Two suspects "are observed shooting repeatedly in the direction of (the victim) while they are within ten feet of (him)." Once the shots are fired, all four suspects got back into their car and sped away.

According to the complaint, a short time later and less than a mile away, the suspect vehicle was "located, completely engulfed in flames."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After taking a closer look at the surveillance video, investigators were able to identify one of the shooters as Parish, the defendant. Detectives were familiar with Parish "based on having multiple custodial interviews of the defendant."

Investigators also reviewed social media posts from Parish – which showed him wearing "tan Yeezy style sandals" and "armed with the same black micro AK style pistol with a tan foregrip" as seen in the gas station surveillance video.

The complaint said Parish was arrested on July 12. This happened after Parish went to Children's Wisconsin because he had been shot and wounded near 22nd and Vliet.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Parish told police "he had been hanging out with a friend watching a fight in the street. He stated someone started shooting, and he ran away, but was struck with gunfire," the complaint states.

At the time of Parish's arrest, the complaint states he "was wearing brown sandals consistent with the footwear he is observed to have been wearing during the July 3 attempted homicide."

Parish made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, July 21. Cash bond was set at $75,000.