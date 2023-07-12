Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, 1 dead, 3 hurt

article

Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, July 12 left one person dead, two with life-threatening injuries and a teenager hurt. The crimes happened within about a 2.5-hour period.

Around 2:30 p.m., a Milwaukee man, 38, was shot near Grant Boulevard and Wright. He showed up at the hospital for treatment. Police arrested a Milwaukee woman, 62, and said the shooting happened during a fight.

Thirty minutes later, around 3 p.m., a Milwaukee man, 21, was shot near 1st and Keefe. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, listed in critical condition.

Around 4 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot during a fight near 22nd and Vliet. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A Milwaukee man, 20, was shot and killed around 5 p.m. near 15th and Keefe.

Police arrested the woman for the Grant and Wright shooting but said no arrests were made for the other three shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.