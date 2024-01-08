Milwaukee shooting, 66th and Lancaster, 1 wounded

article

One person was shot and wounded near 66th and Lancaster in Milwaukee on Monday, Jan. 8. I happened around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.