Milwaukee shooting; 4-year-old killed, neighbors react

A four-year-old is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee occurred on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Milwaukee police said the shooting took place near 64th Court and Bradley around 10:23 a.m.

The three-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Demario Steward lives nearby and said he was surprised by what had happened.

"We didn't hear nothing or see nothing, but you know, when we looked out the window, we seen the police officers there, so we knew something happened," Steward said. "You know, that's a baby. It's three years old. There's no way a three-year-old should be around that type of firearm or anything like that."

The Milwaukee Fire Department told FOX6 News they were called to respond, but their company was returned, meaning someone else took the four-year-old to the hospital.

"It's a shocker, cause it's so close, you know? Then it's so quiet," Steward said. "We didn't even know."

Officers remained on scene well into Sunday night.

Neighbors like Steward said they hope the senseless violence will stop.

"We can just pray," he said. "That's all we can do."

Police told FOX6 News the shooting was "probably accidental."

We asked police if that meant the child shot themselves or if somebody accidentally shot the child, but police did not respond.

There is nobody in custody at this time.

Police said two guns were recovered as a result of the investigation. The case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

An earlier report listed the child's age as three years old, but an update from Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Feb. 19 now lists the child's age as four years old.