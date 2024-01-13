Shooting on Milwaukee's north side, 1 wounded

article

A shooting on Milwaukee's north side wounded one person Saturday, Jan. 13.

It happened around 4 p.m. near 47th and Fairmount – not far from Barack Obama School. Police said the 24-year-old victim went to a hospital with a non-fatal injury.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, but police said it appears to be related to a robbery. Officers are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.