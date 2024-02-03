34th and Wright shooting; Milwaukee mother, son sentenced

The Milwaukee mother and son charged in connection to a 2022 shooting have now both been sentenced to prison.

Latasha Murdo, 43, was sentenced Thursday to four years behind bars and four years of extended supervision. She was found guilty at trial of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in November 2023.

Murdo's son, 23-year-old Keyshawn Lewis, was sentenced in November 2023 to eight years in prison and five years of extended supervision. A jury found him guilty that August of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping.

Case details

The shooting near 34th and Wright happened the morning of March 17, 2022. According to a criminal complaint, a woman told officers she saw her daughter arguing with Murdo. The woman said Murdo left but soon returned with Lewis, who "immediately exited the vehicle and began firing a gun while his hands were in his pockets."

When another officer arrived, he found a victim inside an SUV – later identified as Lewis. The complaint said the officer heard someone yelling that Lewis was the one with a gun, and he was shot. The officer asked repeatedly if there was a gun in the car, and prosecutors said both Murdo and Lewis said no.

Lewis told police he did not shoot anyone, per the complaint, but eventually said he was there to fight someone who wanted to fight his mom. He said "all he had was his fists," and that he was "shot by a guy with dreads."

During an interview with police, Murdo said she was arguing with a woman. That woman pulled out a gun, Murdo said, so she left and called her son because "she needed him to cover her," because she was going to fight the woman. She said she didn't know Lewis had a gun with him.

When Murdo and Lewis returned to 34th and Wright, Murdo told police "Lewis jumped out of the car." She said, as soon as she got out, her son had "already rushed up" and she heard several gunshots. She then heard Lewis say "mama he shot me," and she ran over to find Lewis on the ground bleeding.

The complaint indicates Murdo saw a silver revolver on the ground next to Lewis and "believed it must have fallen out of his pocket." She said she didn't know if he had fired the gun, but she picked the gun up and helped Lewis into the car.

In the end, police discovered there were three victims as a result of this shooting, the complaint said – Lewis and two other people. One person suffered a gunshot wound to her hand and did not wish to seek medical treatment. The second person suffered a gunshot wound to her backside. Lewis had gunshot wounds to his upper legs.

The complaint said by, "driving Lewis to the scene and assisting him in hiding the gun he used in the shooting," prosecutors believed Murdo "thereby aided and abetted in the shooting."