Milwaukee shooting near 31st and Capitol; 17-year-old wounded

Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old was shot and wounded on N. 31st Street just south of Capitol Drive on Monday morning, Jan. 22.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, officials said.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.