Milwaukee shooting, 24th and Brown, 1 wounded

article

One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Jan. 24.

It happened around 8 p.m. near 24th and Brown.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.