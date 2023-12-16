Milwaukee safe streets funding, $4M federal grant for projects

article

Milwaukee will receive $4 million for street safety projects, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced this week.

The grant funding comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All program. It is the second round of funding through the program; initial awards were announced in October.

WisDOT said eight Wisconsin communities will receive a total of more than $11 million through this second round of funding alone, and more than $12 million total through the program.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Safe Streets and Roads for All funding is distributed to communities to implement planning, infrastructure, behavioral and operational efforts aimed at preventing death and serious injuries on street and roads.

WisDOT said other municipalities that will receive funding include:

City of Madison: $6,267,668

Chippewa County: $200,000

City of River Falls: $200,000

City of Sheboygan : $200,000

Portage County: $200,000

City of West Bend : $197,600

Menominee Indian Tribal Community: $54,990

Wisconsin communities can potentially tap into $1.1 billion in new federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, WisDOT said.