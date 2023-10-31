Milwaukee County 'Safe Streets' grant, nearly $220K for pilot projects

article

Five Wisconsin communities, including Milwaukee County, will receive nearly $1 million total from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

The grant program aims to help communities identify solutions to improve road safety in their area, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

"We applaud U.S. DOT’s commitment to help make roads safer and save lives in Wisconsin through this grant program," said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. "These federal discretionary grants can make a real difference in our state, and we encourage Wisconsin communities to continue to apply for them."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Through the program, the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation will get $219,918. WisDOT said that funding will go toward pilot street safety upgrades – including portable speed bumps, high visibility crosswalks, and studies to inform upcoming action plans.

WisDOT said other municipalities that will receive funding include:

​​City of Beloit: $400,400 to develop a Safe Streets and Roads for All action plan and pilot temporary bike lanes

City of La Crosse: $160,000 to develop a safety action plan to prioritize projects which will lead to safer and more equitable streets for all

Oneida Nation: $100,400 to prepare plan to apply for an implementation grant

Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians: $105,000​ tp create comprehensive safety action plan on tribal roads

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The funding is made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, WisDOT said, in order to help communities plan, design and build safer streets. It is a key element of U.S. DOT’s National Roadway Safety Strategy to combat traffic-related fatalities. In December, the next round of awards will include implementation safety improvement grants.