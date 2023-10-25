Milwaukee Rocketship Prep gun pulled in school, woman pleads guilty

article

A Milwaukee woman pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a firearm on school grounds on Tuesday, Oct. 24. This charge was associated with an incident that unfolded at Milwaukee's Rocketship Transformation Prep on May 10.

Khadijiha Hamilton, 29, faced that firearm possession charge and a count of carrying a concealed weapon. That second charge was dismissed in a plea deal.

Hamilton is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, a teacher told police she saw a woman she didn't know in the hallway of the school on 68th Street just south of Silver Spring Drive. She said the woman began to yell about a fight that happened in the school. The teacher said she then realized the woman was Hamilton.

Another teacher said a woman was yelling that she was going to "beat everyone's (expletive)," saying the woman was a "constant problem at the school and the school had many encounters with the woman," the complaint says.

A third teacher said he heard Hamilton say, "(Expletive) this school" before pulling a gun out of her purse. This teacher then yelled, "She has a gun."

The school was put on lockdown while Hamilton tried running away, prosecutors say.