Milwaukee Rocketship Prep gun pulled in school, woman charged

A Milwaukee woman is accused of pulling a gun at Milwaukee's Rocketship Transformation Prep on May 10.

Khadijiha Hamilton, 28, faces one count of possession of a firearm on the grounds of a school and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, a teacher told police she saw a woman she didn't know in the hallway of the school on 68th Street just south of Silver Spring Drive. She said the woman began to yell about a fight that happened in the school. The teacher said she then realized the woman was Hamilton.

Another teacher said a woman was yelling that she was going to "beat everyone's (expletive)," saying the woman was a "constant problem at the school and the school had many encounters with the woman," the complaint says.

A third teacher said he heard Hamilton say, "(Expletive) this school" before pulling a gun out of her purse. This teacher then yelled, "She has a gun."

The school was put on lockdown while Hamilton tried running away, prosecutors say.

Hamilton made her initial appearance in court on Saturday, May 13. Cash bond was set at $1,000.

In a letter to parents, school officials said the following:

"Our staff acted swiftly in enacting our hard lockdown protocols and alerting the police. In following our school safety protocols, no one was allowed to enter or exit the building and teachers were instructed to lock all classroom doors and cover windows. Students were safe during the 27 minute lockdown."