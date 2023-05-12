Milwaukee woman brandishes gun in school, arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee woman on Wednesday, May 10 after she allegedly brandished a gun inside a school.
Officials say they responded around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday to Rocketship Transformation Prep school on N. 68th Street just south of Silver Spring Drive. They say during an argument, the woman brandished a gun inside a school. She was arrested.
Milwaukee police say a firearm was recovered.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.