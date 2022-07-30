Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search

A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace.

Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories.

"This is where we feel the closet to him," said Monia Foster, the victim's sister. "This is where he took his last breath."

A flame that Foster says will never fade is keeping her brother's memory alive while loved ones try to make sense of what happened.

"He was murdered right here in these streets," she said.

Ronald Butler Jr.

Butler's family said he was driving with four of his kids on July 19 when he tried to tell another driver to slow down near 87th and Mill. That driver shot him and took off, they say.

"If you're willing to join our coalition, come out here," said Foster.

The family and community advocates are implementing a new campaign called Stop Terrorizing People, or "STOP."

"STOP starts with us, it starts here, it starts now, it stops on this corner, where they stopped his life, we stopped the madness," said community advocate Gregory Canady.

Starting Aug. 12, STOP will walk up and down the streets where Butler was shot. Rain or shine, they will walk for justice in hopes that his killer is found.

Shooting scene near 88th and Mill

"If this is walking to save someone else's life, I'm all over for it," Foster said. "I'm a little slow, but im going to be out here"

"If we can bring one down, we can bring them all down," Lynetta Griffin said. "Bringing attention there was a murder committed here, and the perpetrator is still out there on the loose."

The Milwaukee Police Department said it has leads, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.