Milwaukee police: Tuesday shootings leave 1 dead, 2 wounded

The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, July 19 responded to at least three separate shootings.

One man was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital.

28th and Fond du Lac

Around 1:45 a.m., police said a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The shooting was the result of an attempted robbery, police said; suspects are in custody, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

65th and Villard

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 2:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of what police described as "non-fatal injuries."

88th and Mill

Police said a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 5:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

MPD investigates

Police are still looking for people responsible, as well as motives, in connection to some of Tuesday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.