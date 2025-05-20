Pulaski High School rodent activity, kitchen cleared to reopen

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department cleared the Pulaski High School kitchen to reopen. An inspection last week found signs of rodent activity in the school's kitchen. The health department said the situation was not considered an infestation.



The Milwaukee Health Department said Pulaski High School has corrected all violations after signs of rodent activity were found in the school's kitchen a week ago.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX6 News, the health department said the school was inspected again on Tuesday. All violations identified in the original inspection have been corrected, and the kitchen is cleared to resume normal operations.

What's next:

Further, the health department said Pulaski High School kitchen staff is "actively monitoring pest control hot spots." Milwaukee Public Schools will submit a pest control action plan, and weekly monitoring logs will be shared with the health department for the next four weeks.

The backstory:

The health department said inspectors found rodent droppings in the school's main kitchen, dry storage area, near the serving line, behind a cooler and in the employee break room on May 13. A dead mouse was seen on a sticky trap, and inspectors noted several structural entry points for pests – such as holes in walls and doors.

Mouse found on trap at Pualski High School (Courtesy: MHD)

The health department said the situation was not considered an infestation. The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services told FOX6 it issued an order for the school to exterminate mice.

With food operations temporarily shut down, the school district offered pre-packaged meals to Pulaski students, which were made off-site at another school.