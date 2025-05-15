Pulaski High School rodent activity; MPS, parents dealing with issue

article

The Brief Health inspectors found signs of rodent activity inside Pulaski High School. Food operations have been temporarily shut down. The health department said the situation is not considered an infestation.



The Milwaukee Health Department said inspectors found signs of rodent activity inside Pulaski High School on Tuesday. Now, the school district – and parents – are dealing with the problem.

The backstory:

The health department said inspectors found rodent droppings in the school's main kitchen, dry storage area, near the serving line, behind a cooler and in the employee break room. A dead mouse was seen on a sticky trap, and inspectors noted several structural entry points for pests – such as holes in walls and doors.

"It's not sanitary at all, and it's definitely not safe," said parent Quianna Lucas. "Someone's kids are going to get real sick, and then they are going to have a real problem on their hands."

The health department said the situation is not considered an infestation. The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services told FOX6 it issued an order for the school to exterminate mice.

Mouse found on trap at Pualski High School (Courtesy: MHD)

What's next:

The Milwaukee Health Department said staff will return sometime next week to reinspect Pulaski High School.

What they're saying:

Food operations have been temporarily shut down. The school district offered pre-packaged meals to Pulaski students, which were made off-site at another school.

"I don't want her in there around rat feces. I mean, you just don't live like that, and I wouldn't want her in that environment," Lucas said.

In a statement issued Wednesday, when the inspection report was released, an MPS spokesperson said:

"Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is working closely with the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD), staff, and outside vendors to ensure that all measures are being taken to resolve a pest issue identified at Pulaski High School. The Health Department has found no evidence of food being contaminated and the site does not require closure.

"MPS was notified of this issue yesterday and took immediate action to address it, working closely with the Milwaukee Health Department and utilizing licensed personnel to perform eradication measures.

"This facility at Pulaski High School is one of the district's smallest food preparation sites. All food preparation areas are washed and sanitized daily and all meals prepared at this location are heat-sealed and stored in a refrigerator or freezer.

"The district uses quality control measures, ensuring that if any food were ever identified as being compromised it would be destroyed."