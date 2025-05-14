Pulaski High School rodent activity, food operations shut down

The Brief Food operations at Milwaukee's Pulaski High School have been shut down. Inspectors found rodent activity in the school's kitchen and other food areas. The health department said the situation is not considered an infestation.



The Milwaukee Health Department said food operations at Pulaski High School have been shut down due to rodent activity found during a Tuesday inspection.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX6 News, the health department said inspectors found rodent droppings in the school's main kitchen, dry storage area, near the serving line, behind a cooler and in the employee break room. A dead mouse was seen on a trap, and inspectors noted several structural entry points for pests – such as holes in walls and doors.

The health department said the situation is not considered an infestation. The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services told FOX6 it issued an order for the school to exterminate mice.

On Wednesday, MPS provided pre-packaged breakfast kits to students. The school district provided lunch that was prepared off-site at another school.

Mouse found on trap at Pualski High School (Courtesy: MHD)

In a statement, an MPS spokesperson said:

"Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is working closely with the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD), staff, and outside vendors to ensure that all measures are being taken to resolve a pest issue identified at Pulaski High School. The Health Department has found no evidence of food being contaminated and the site does not require closure.

"MPS was notified of this issue yesterday and took immediate action to address it, working closely with the Milwaukee Health Department and utilizing licensed personnel to perform eradication measures.

"This facility at Pulaski High School is one of the district's smallest food preparation sites. All food preparation areas are washed and sanitized daily and all meals prepared at this location are heat-sealed and stored in a refrigerator or freezer.

"The district uses quality control measures, ensuring that if any food were ever identified as being compromised it would be destroyed."

What's next:

MHD said it is working with Milwaukee Public Schools and the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services on next steps for Pulaski High School.

Documents from the health department's food inspection report said Pulaski High School will be reinspected in a week – "on, or about" May 20.

Editor's note: This report was updated to clarify the health department's role in the decision to cease food operations at Pulaski High School.