Milwaukee police squad crash, 35th and Wisconsin; 2 cars towed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police squad was damaged in a crash on the city’s west side Monday night, Aug. 25.
Squad crash
What we know:
Crews responded to 35th and Wisconsin around 9 p.m. for the collision. A silver car and a police cruiser were both towed from the scene with visible damage.
The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed it was called to the scene just after 9 p.m. but said no one was transported for medical treatment.
Police cleared the scene around 10 p.m.
Crash into building
Dig deeper:
A short distance away, at 35th and Vliet, a business owner said a car fled from MPD and crashed into his business.
Developing:
The Milwaukee Police Department has not released additional details.
FOX6 News was at the scene and reached out for more information.
The Source: FOX6 was at the scene and got information from the Milwaukee Fire Department.