Milwaukee police squad crash, 35th and Wisconsin; 2 cars towed

The Brief A Milwaukee police squad was damaged in a crash near 35th and Wisconsin on Monday. Crews towed a squad car and a silver vehicle. A short distance away, at 35th and Vliet, a business owner said a car fled from MPD and crashed into his business.



A Milwaukee police squad was damaged in a crash on the city’s west side Monday night, Aug. 25.

Squad crash

What we know:

Crews responded to 35th and Wisconsin around 9 p.m. for the collision. A silver car and a police cruiser were both towed from the scene with visible damage.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed it was called to the scene just after 9 p.m. but said no one was transported for medical treatment.

Police cleared the scene around 10 p.m.

Crash into building

Dig deeper:

A short distance away, at 35th and Vliet, a business owner said a car fled from MPD and crashed into his business.

Developing:

The Milwaukee Police Department has not released additional details.

FOX6 News was at the scene and reached out for more information.