Milwaukee police shooting in bar district; community briefing released

The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Oct. 31 a community briefing (below) related to a police shooting that happened in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase in early September. The man shot by police was identified as Ernest Blakney.

The community briefing includes dash camera video of the pursuit prior to the shooting – as well as body camera video of the shooting incident itself. The investigation also revealed that a total of 18 rounds were fired by the suspect -- and 76 rounds were fired by MPD.

Blakney was wanted for the homicide of his ex-girlfriend, 36-year-old Nikia Rogers. Her body was found in Blakney's burned-out Nash Park home on Aug. 25.

Ernest Blakney; Nikia Rogers

Officials said officers spotted a vehicle and suspect in the homicide near 22nd and National shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended when the truck became disabled on Juneau Avenue just west of Water Street downtown. At that time, officials said the suspect got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at officers. Several officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

A bystander was also shot and wounded during the incident. That bystander, a 22-year-old woman from Hudson, was released from the hospital after undergoing treatment.

No other community members or officers were struck by the gunfire.

WARNING: The video in the player below may not be suitable for all viewers.

Eight officers were involved in the incident. Each officer was placed on administrative duty as is routine in officer-involved critical incidents.

This is a developing story.