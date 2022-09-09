Milwaukee police shooting; 'digital media' wanted for investigation

article

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team and FBI are asking the public to submit any "digital media" that could be helpful in the investigation of what led to the police shooting of accused killer Ernest Blakney.

Blakney was shot and killed by police in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase Saturday, Sept. 3.

Anyone with digital media depicting the shooting on Juneau Avenue is urged to submit it on the FBI's website.

Blakney was wanted for the homicide of his ex-girlfriend, 36-year-old Nikia Rogers. Her body was found in Blakney's burned-out Nash Park home on Aug. 25.

Officials said officers spotted a vehicle and suspect in the homicide near 22nd and National shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended when the truck became disabled on Juneau Avenue just west of Water Street downtown. At that time, officials said the suspect got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at officers. Several officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

A bystander was also shot and wounded during the incident. That bystander, a 22-year-old woman from Hudson, has since been released from the hospital after undergoing treatment.

No other community members or officers were struck by the gunfire.

Eight officers were involved in the incident. Each officer was placed on administrative duty as is routine in officer-involved critical incidents.