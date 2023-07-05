Operation Summer Guardian: Milwaukee police launch 2023 plan
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department announced the launch of the 2023 Operation Summer Guardian 2.0 plan to combat violent crime Wednesday, July 5.
The launch comes after a string of gun violence in the days around the Fourth of July – during which more than a dozen people were shot, including two teen boys who were killed.
MPD launched Operation Summer Guardian last year. At that time, it planned to use technology and a data-driven analysis to increase police presence in neighborhoods that see a disproportionate amount of gunfire activity.