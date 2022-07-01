Milwaukee police addresses gun violence with Operation Summer Guardian

article

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) launched on Friday, July 1 a new initiative to address gun violence. It is called Operation Summer Guardian.

MPD plans to use technology that pinpoints locations of gunfire. A recent review of data collected reveals that there is a disproportionate amount of gunfire activations in specific areas of the city.

Based on this data-driven analysis, officials say there will be an increased police presence to address the firearm-related violence in the following eight neighborhoods:

Franklin Heights

Metcalfe Park

Muskego Way

Old North Milwaukee

Sherman Park

St. Joseph

Uptown

Washington Park

Those seven neighborhoods account for 12% of all gunfire activations in the city and 10% of all firearm related homicides. The deployment areas may be adjusted based on data driven analysis.

A news release says the Milwaukee Police Department’s response and enforcement strategies will be consistent with the standards of Constitutional Policing and guided by MPD’s Code of Conduct. Officers engaged in Operation Summer Guardian attended special training to ensure compliance with the Collins settlement agreement.

Learn more information about Operation Summer Guardian.