Milwaukee police officers shot; Tremaine Jones pleads not guilty

Tremaine Jones, the Milwaukee man accused in the shooting that killed Officer Kendall Corder and wounded Officer Christopher McCray, pleaded not guilty on Friday, July 18. Jones is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Jones is due back in court in early August.



Tremaine Jones, the Milwaukee man accused in the shooting that killed Officer Kendall Corder and wounded Officer Christopher McCray, pleaded not guilty to criminal charges on Friday, July 18.

Jones is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Tremaine Jones with defense attorney

Case details

What we know:

In April, a misdemeanor case against Jones was dismissed as part of a deferred prosecution agreement. He was accused of riding around in a stolen Kia and running from the police in 2021. In a letter to the victim, he said his brother died from gun violence, and he learned "to never make the same mistake twice."

25th and Garfield shooting

The backstory:

On June 26, two Milwaukee police officers were shot near 25th and Garfield. The officers were initially called around 9 p.m. to a report of a person with a weapon. Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner said it got upgraded to shots fired while officers were on the way.

Scene near 25th and Garfield, Milwaukee

When they arrived and stepped out of their squad, they were unexpectedly shot in an alley. Waldner noted the officers were unable to return fire. Milwaukee Police Association President Alexander Ayala described it as "an ambush."

Kendall Corder

Corder dropped to the ground, and McCray – who had been shot in the foot, leg and back – ran to grab Corder's firearm and protect him, according to a criminal complaint. Backup officers and a tactical team arrived shortly after the shooting.

The two officers were taken to Froedtert Hospital, a Level I Trauma Center. McCray was released from the hospital on Saturday, while Corder died of his wounds on Sunday. Court filings said Corder suffered three gunshot wounds, one of which severed his spine.

Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher McCray released from hospital after being shot near 25th and Garfield; Kendall Corder (Credit: Red Rozay)

A police procession brought Corder's body from Froedtert Hospital to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Sunday night.

Shooting investigation

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said there were fights between groups of women over Jones and allegations of cheating. While at an apartment building before officers arrived, Jones fired shots into the air. The officers arrived a short time later.

According to the complaint, McCray said he and Corder were walking down an alley when he saw a flash coming from some bushes and heard a bang that "sounded like a firework." More flashes and bangs, which were gunshots, followed.

Police recovered 16 total rifle cartridge casings at the scene "consistent with the shots being fired from the bushes" as McCray described, court filings said. They later recovered a rifle along a fence line that the Milwaukee Police Department Fusion Center later determined was "consistent" with being the gun that fired all 16 rounds. Forensic investigators pulled a latent fingerprint identified as Jones' from the weapon.

Tremaine Jones

The complaint said police found a social security card, birth certificate and several debit cards with Jones' name on them inside a backpack in a nearby backyard. There was also a receipt from a West Allis gun shop that showed Jones bought a gun on June 17 and picked it up on June 19.

Jones was arrested the morning after the shooting at a home near 37th and Villard.

What's next:

Jones is due back in court on Aug. 6 for a scheduling conference.