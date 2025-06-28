Milwaukee police officers shot, 1 officer released from hospital

One of the police officers shot and injured on Thursday night, June 26, was released from Froedtert Hospital on Saturday.

The 29-year-old officer, who FOX6 has not yet identified, sustained non-fatal injuries during the shooting.

The Milwaukee Police Association announced the info in a post on its Facebook page.

After the officer was released from the hospital, he got a police escort to his home where he will recover.

Police escort for the MPD officer

Shortly afterward, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman briefly talked with the media.

The other officer, identified as 32-year-old Kendall Corder, remains in the hospital in grave condition at last check.

Related article

Officers wounded

The backstory:

Two Milwaukee police officers were shot and wounded near 25th and Garfield on Thursday night, June 26. MPD said the suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning.

The Milwaukee Police Department responded near 25th and Garfield around 9 p.m. to a report of a suspect with a weapon. Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner said it got upgraded to shots fired while officers were on the way.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

When they arrived and stepped out of their squad, they were unexpectedly shot in an alley. Waldner noted the officers were unable to return fire, and Milwaukee Police Association President Alexander Ayala described it as "an ambush."

Scene near 25th and Garfield, Milwaukee

"I don’t know the audacity, the lack of common sense to think it’s OK to shoot at a police officer. That is ridiculous," said Ayala.

The two officers were taken to Froedtert Hospital, a Level I Trauma Center. Four officers have now been shot in the line of duty in the past five months, three of them in the past two weeks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A 29-year-old officer with just over six years of experience on the job suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 32-year-old officer, also with just over six years of experience, is in grave condition.

Multiple sources confirmed to FOX6 News that the officer in grave condition is 32-year-old Kendall Corder. FOX6 is still working to confirm the identity of the other officer.

Officer Kendall Corder (2019 MPD Graduation)

Officials with the Milwaukee Police Association said Corder had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper arm – and at least one that hit his chest, causing severe injuries to his heart. Meanwhile, officials said the other officer suffered a gunshot wound to the back and foot.

A neighbor told FOX6 he heard multiple gunshots and saw the two officers being rushed off to the hospital with motorcycles following.

What we know:

The suspect was arrested later without incident at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday. Multiple law enforcement sources told FOX6 News the suspect is 22-year-old Tremaine Jones. At this point, Jones has not been criminally charged.

MPD's Homicide Division is investigating the shooting.

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund

Police union responds

What they're saying:

The MPA provided the following statement:

"It is with profound sorrow and outrage that we confirm that two Milwaukee police officers were tragically shot and critically injured in the line of duty tonight. Our thoughts are with these officers, their families, friends, and colleagues. These officers face unimaginable suffering and they have long roads ahead of them.

"This senseless act of violence has struck the very heart of our department and our community. We have reached a breaking point. Violence in our city is out of control, and those who protect our neighborhoods are increasingly in the crosshairs. We have had 5 officers killed in the line of duty over the past 7 years and dozens of our officers have been shot and shot at while trying to serve our neighborhoods. Our officers wear the badge with pride and honor, but our officers need more leadership from the city to bring an end to this violence.

"We are grateful to all of the first responders, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who have cared for our officers tonight. We will continue to pray for the recovery our officers and ask the community for their prayers."

Reaction

What they're saying:

Reaction from public officials has poured in. FOX6 News has compiled statements below in the order in which they were received, some from social media posts.

Alderman Russell W. Stamper

"Last night, the 15th District and the entire City of Milwaukee were deeply shaken by a tragic and unacceptable act of violence. Two Milwaukee police officers were shot while performing their duty to serve and protect our community. One officer remains in critical condition. My prayers are with both of these officers, their families, and every resident impacted by this senseless act.

This violence strikes the heart of our neighborhoods, and sets us back in our efforts to build a safer, stronger, and more vibrant Milwaukee. We cannot - and will not - allow these actions to define who we are or derail the progress we have been working so hard to achieve.

Accountability is essential. Those responsible for inflicting harm in our community must be held accountable, but healing requires more than arrests. It requires all of us to come together, to stand up against violence, to invest in our young people, to support our law enforcement, and to build real pathways to peace and opportunity.

I know the pain and frustration so many are feeling today. But I also know the strength, resilience, and hope that define this community. We have faced challenges before, and we have overcome them - not through fear or division, but through unity, determination, and love for our city.

To those causing harm: I urge you to think about the lives you are impacting - your own, and those of your family, and your neighbors. This is not the future we want for Milwaukee.

To the residents of the 15th District and the entire city: stay strong, stay hopeful, and stay engaged. Together we can and will continue the fight for peace, progress, and a brighter future for all."

Congresswoman Gwen Moore

"I am heartbroken to learn of the shootings of two Milwaukee police officers. It is so awful that the public servants working to keep our communities safe were the targets of such violence. We all must work to tackle the gun violence crisis in our community. I am praying for the officers healing and recovery."

State Rep. Bob Donovan

"First, I am asking all the residents of the State of Wisconsin to join Kathy and me in keeping these officers and their families in your thoughts and your prayers. Second, if we are going to place blame, then let us place it squarely, where it belongs, with the scumbag who freely chose to pick up a gun, who chose to point that gun at these two officers, and who decided to pull the trigger.

Apparently Mayor Johnson doesn’t see it that way—he blames the guns. Well, let’s explore that for a moment. I would venture to say the overwhelming majority of people living in northern Wisconsin have guns yet they are not regularly shooting at cops and terrorizing their communities. A little closer to home, I would guess a large number of Waukesha County residents own guns, yet the same holds true for them.

Mayor Johnson, I expect better of you and so do many people. The bottom line is that Milwaukee doesn’t have a gun problem, it has a criminal problem. The sooner the mayor and city leaders admit this fact and take steps to address it, the better off we all will be."

State Sen. LaTonya Johnson

"My heart goes out to both officers, their loved ones, and everyone in the department. Both were doing their job in service to the city, and Milwaukee is lucky to have such brave officers protecting our streets. Nobody should have to live in fear that a routine call could turn into a tragedy. I am praying that both make a quick and full recovery, and I am confident that our law enforcement officers will soon bring the perpetrator to justice."

This incident is a public safety failure by the State of Wisconsin, brought on by years of inaction on gun violence and more than a decade of disinvestment in our community. If we are serious about supporting our police officers, we need to take serious steps to address gun access and illegal weapons in our neighborhoods. Milwaukee cannot do this alone; only the State Legislature can effectively address the threat of gun violence in our city and our state. We owe it to these two officers, and to every victim, to take action now."

Milwaukee Common Council

"We stand together in our mutual support for the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department who have taken a sworn oath to protect and serve every constituent in our community. In that spirit, we are united in our outrage at the shooting of two police officers last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with both of these officers, their families, and their co-workers.

"Every day our Milwaukee Police Department members risk their lives in the line of duty. We must come together as a community, as the City of Milwaukee, to support our officers as they strive to make our city a safer place for everyone. It is only together, as a united front that we can stand up to the unacceptable levels of violence, and particularly gun violence, in our community.

"Thursday included multiple other shootings in our city, resulting in one death and several injured. We stand with the victims of those incidents as well, and are wishing the best for all those impacted. Gun violence is wholly and completely avoidable, which is why no one deserves to suffer from it. We must continue to strive for better.

"For those impacted by any of these incidents, assistance is available. You can receive assistance by calling the city’s Mobile Trauma Response Team (MPD), at 414-257-7621 or by contacting Milwaukee County’s 24-hour Mental Health Crisis Line at 414-257-7222. You can also find additional resources on the Office of Community Wellness and Safety’s website."

Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety

"We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic events that have shaken our city. The loss of lives, including the officers injured in the line of duty, is a heartbreaking reminder of the urgent need to come together in the face of senseless violence. We stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones impacted by this unimaginable pain.

"Beyond the immediate tragedy, we recognize the broader trauma and fear rippling through our neighborhoods. Our hearts are with every resident affected by the recent acts of violence and unrest that have caused deep concern and disruption across Milwaukee.

"In response, the Office of Community Wellness and Safety remains steadfast in our commitment to healing and prevention. Our outreach teams are actively working across the city to support safety and connection, while our network of credible clinicians and healers is available to provide trauma-informed care and community-based resources.

"This is a time for unity, not division—for action, not despair. We urge every resident to stand together, uplift one another, and reaffirm our shared commitment to peace. Milwaukee’s strength is in its people—and together, we can rise."

Waukesha County Sheriff's Department

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic ambush that left two Milwaukee police officers injured last night. Our thoughts are with the officers, their loved ones, and the entire Milwaukee Police Department as they face this unimaginable hardship."

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

"Kathy and I are praying for the full recoveries of the two officers injured in this senseless act of gun violence, and we are thinking of the entire Milwaukee Police Department today."

Racine Police Department

"Our hearts go out to the Milwaukee Police Department during this difficult time. We are keeping the injured officers, their families, and the entire community in our thoughts and prayers. Wishing both officers a full and speedy recovery. We stand with you."