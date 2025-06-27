Milwaukee police officers shot, suspect arrested; what we know

The Brief A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of two Milwaukee police officers. The shooting happened on Thursday, June 26, and the suspect was taken into custody the following morning. Police sources confirm to FOX6 the alleged shooter is 22-year old Tremaine Jones.



Two Milwaukee police officers were shot and wounded near 25th and Garfield on Thursday night, June 26. MPD said the suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning.

Multiple police sources say the shooter is 22-year old Tremaine Jones.

He has not yet been criminally charged.

Scene where the suspect was arrested

Records indicate Jones was arrested early this morning near 37th and Villard.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

Neighbors living in that area didn’t want to go on camera, but FOX6 spotted crime scene tape up in an alley.

Criminal history

What we know:

This isn’t Jones’ first brush with the law.

In January 2021, Milwaukee County prosecutors charged Jones with "operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent" and "obstructing an officer" – both of those charges were misdemeanors.

Near Palmer and Vine, investigators say Jones was riding in a stolen Kia.

Police say he ran from officers before his arrest.

In December 2023, Jones entered a "deferred prosecution agreement."

He was ordered to pay $500 restitution to the owner of the Kia and complete 30 hours of community service.

FOX6 obtained a copy of a letter Jones wrote to the victim in this case.

Jones said at the time, his brother had just died due to gun violence.

He wrote, quote, "I can honestly say that I’ve been trying my hardest to make sure that my life is on the right path."

One of the conditions of the agreement was that Jones was not allowed to possess any firearms.

Court records show the agreement was fulfilled in April of this year and the case was dismissed with prejudice.

FOX6 asked the Milwaukee Police Association president in retrospect for his thoughts on Jones’ deferred prosecution.

"Judges get elected, judges make their own decisions, so they have to live by those decisions when it comes election time," said MPA President Alex Ayala.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Milwaukee police have not released Jones’ name, but say the suspect was arrested "without incident" on Friday morning.

Criminal charges are expected in the coming days.

How you can help

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers who were shot, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.