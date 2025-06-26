Milwaukee police officers shot near 25th and Garfield, scene active

The Brief Two Milwaukee police officers were shot near 25th and Garfield on Thursday. The officers were taken to the hospital. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene.



Two Milwaukee police officers were shot and injured near 25th and Garfield on Thursday night, June 26.

Officers injured

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department is on the scene near 25th and Garfield. MPD told FOX6 News that the two officers were taken to the hospital after the shooting.

There is no word on their injuries.

Scene near 25th and Garfield, Milwaukee

MPD referred to it as a "critical incident" and advised the area should be avoided, as there is still a threat to the public.



It is still an active scene and officers are searching for a suspect in the vicinity.

Scene near 25th and Garfield, Milwaukee

A neighbor told FOX6 he heard multiple gunshots and saw the two officers being rushed off to the hospital with motorcycles following.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.