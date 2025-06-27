Milwaukee police officers shot, suspect arrested; 1 officer identified

article

Two Milwaukee police officers were shot and injured near 25th and Garfield on Thursday night, June 26.

The suspect was taken into custody around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, and FOX6 has confirmed the identity of one of the officers.

Officers injured, suspect arrested

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department responded near 25th and Garfield around 9 p.m. for the report of a suspect with a weapon.

Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner said it got upgraded to shots fired while officers were on the way, and upon arrival, they were unexpectedly struck in an alley.

Waldner noted the officers were unable to return fire at the suspect.

The suspect was arrested later without incident and criminal charges will be presented to the Milwaukee District Attorney’s office in the upcoming days.

The two officers were taken to Froedtert Hospital, a Level I Trauma Center. The Milwaukee Police Association said they have long roads ahead of them.

A 29-year-old officer with just over six years of experience on the job suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. A 32-year-old officer, also with just over six years of experience, is in critical condition.

Critically-injured officer identified

What we know:

On Friday, June 27, multiple sources confirmed to FOX6 that the officer in critical condition is 32-year-old Kendall Corder.

What we don't know:

FOX6 is still working to confirm the identity of the other officer.

What they're saying:

"Two of my officers shot today and one of them was very critical. I mean, we almost lost an officer tonight," MPA President Alexander Ayala told FOX6 News. "This is unacceptable."

MPD's Homicide Division is investigating.

"It's a very sad day because no officer, no person in law enforcement should ever, ever, ever be fired upon," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. "Never. It is never okay. It is never appropriate."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"The problem is too many people have guns," Waldner said. "I could put an officer on every single corner, that will not eliminate the amount of guns in the hands of people that shouldn't have them."

Police union responds

What they're saying:

The MPA provided the following statement:

"It is with profound sorrow and outrage that we confirm that two Milwaukee police officers were tragically shot and critically injured in the line of duty tonight. Our thoughts are with these officers, their families, friends, and colleagues. These officers face unimaginable suffering and they have long roads ahead of them.

This senseless act of violence has struck the very heart of our department and our community. We have reached a breaking point. Violence in our city is out of control, and those who protect our neighborhoods are increasingly in the crosshairs. We have had 5 officers killed in the line of duty over the past 7 years and dozens of our officers have been shot and shot at while trying to serve our neighborhoods. Our officers wear the badge with pride and honor, but our officers need more leadership from the city to bring an end to this violence.

We are grateful to all of the first responders, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who have cared for our officers tonight. We will continue to pray for the recovery our officers and ask the community for their prayers."

Scene near 25th and Garfield, Milwaukee

On the scene

Local perspective:

A neighbor told FOX6 he heard multiple gunshots and saw the two officers being rushed off to the hospital with motorcycles following.

Scene outside Froedtert Hospital

"Everyone in our community deserves to live in safety each and every day," Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern said. "And that obviously includes the men and women who we entrust his police officers to help keep our neighborhood safe. Everyone deserves to live in safety in our neighborhoods every day."

Reaction

What they're saying:

Alderman Russell W. Stamper

"Last night, the 15th District and the entire City of Milwaukee were deeply shaken by a tragic and unacceptable act of violence. Two Milwaukee police officers were shot while performing their duty to serve and protect our community. One officer remains in critical condition. My prayers are with both of these officers, their families, and every resident impacted by this senseless act.

This violence strikes the heart of our neighborhoods, and sets us back in our efforts to build a safer, stronger, and more vibrant Milwaukee. We cannot - and will not - allow these actions to define who we are or derail the progress we have been working so hard to achieve.

Accountability is essential. Those responsible for inflicting harm in our community must be held accountable, but healing requires more than arrests. It requires all of us to come together, to stand up against violence, to invest in our young people, to support our law enforcement, and to build real pathways to peace and opportunity.

I know the pain and frustration so many are feeling today. But I also know the strength, resilience, and hope that define this community. We have faced challenges before, and we have overcome them - not through fear or division, but through unity, determination, and love for our city.

To those causing harm: I urge you to think about the lives you are impacting - your own, and those of your family, and your neighbors. This is not the future we want for Milwaukee.

To the residents of the 15th District and the entire city: stay strong, stay hopeful, and stay engaged. Together we can and will continue the fight for peace, progress, and a brighter future for all."

Congresswoman Gwen Moore

"I am heartbroken to learn of the shootings of two Milwaukee police officers. It is so awful that the public servants working to keep our communities safe were the targets of such violence. We all must work to tackle the gun violence crisis in our community. I am praying for the officers healing and recovery."